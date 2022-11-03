All 47 Norfolk libraries offering somewhere to stay warm this winter

All 47 of Norfolk's libraries will welcome people needing to keep warm this winter - Credit: James Bass

All 47 of Norfolk's libraries will be available for people needing a place to keep warm this winter amid the cost of living crisis.

Norfolk County Council had previously announced thousands of packages containing hot water bottles and scarves will be distributed via Norfolk libraries.

And they have now revealed all the county's libraries have signed up to the national Warm Welcome campaign.

That campaign encourages the use of community spaces for people looking for a warm place to head at a time when heating their own homes has become more expensive.

Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships at Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships at the Conservative-controlled council, said: “Our libraries have a long history of being welcoming spaces for all, most recently evidenced by the awarding of Library of Sanctuary status for the Millennium Library in Norwich.

“We are proud to be able to join the Warm Welcome campaign, alongside the other support which is on offer from our libraries.”

Free tea, coffee, instant soup, and hot chocolate are available at libraries during staffed hours, while library staff and volunteers can provide visitors with information about other support which is available.

The county council recently announced a multi-million pound package to help people through the cost of living crisis, pledging to use £6.7m of government cash - and a further £1.2m County Hall is putting in.

However, opposition critics have said that does not go far enough.

The Liberal Democrat group has called for a cost of living summit, involving the public, charities and other organisations to come up with ways to support people in need.

Brian Watkins, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Eaton. Pic: Liberal Democrats. - Credit: Liberal Democrats

Group leader Brian Watkins said: "This is so it can learn directly from people affected, as well as from the front line organisations who are providing invaluable help and support during this crisis.

"The council does not have a monopoly of wisdom, and it should be doing more to explore all possible solutions to reduce the pain and anguish for so many Norfolk households.

"People could die unnecessarily during this winter without that support, and we have been disgusted by the attitude of Norfolk Conservatives in not even considering this idea."