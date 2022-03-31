An approximation of the area covered by the proposed solar farm at Walpole Marsh, on the banks of the River Nene. The northern part of the site lies in Lincolnshire, with the southern part in Norfolk. Cambridgeshire lies immediately to the west. - Credit: Google

Solar developers have launched an appeal after West Norfolk Borough Council rejected their proposal for a solar farm the size of 108 football pitches at the intersection of three countries.

The plan would have seen a 78-hectare power plant go up on agricultural land at Walpole Marsh, spanning Norfolk and Lincolnshire, with the Cambridgeshire border just a few metres away, over the River Nene.

The solar farm would go up near the village of Walpole Marsh, pictured - Credit: IAN BURT

Despite a recommendation from planning officers to vote in favour of the scheme, the borough’s planning committee voted it down, after hearing objections from Walpole Parish Council.

The parish had raised fears about a loss of land for food production and concerns over increased vehicle movements in the area’s rural lanes.

The applicant’s agent insisted the project would cause no land to be lost. In a statement formally requesting an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate, the agent says the scheme’s public benefits - such as helping the UK meet its net zero targets - would outweigh any adverse impacts.

The government is expected to publish a white paper next week outlining how the country will triple its solar capacity by 2030.