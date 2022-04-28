Will national or local issues dominate in city's tightest election?

What's at the forefront of voter's minds ahead of the local elections next week - Credit: George Thompson

Norwich goes to the polls next week with 13 seats on the city council being contested. So will it be partygate, the cost of living or local issues at the forefront of voters' minds? GEORGE THOMPSON reports

It has been 15 years since the Conservatives last had a member elected to Norwich City Council.

In a vote last year, they came tantalising close - reaching within 152 votes of Labour in the Crome ward, in the Heartsease area.

Next Thursday, the same voters will go the polls once again. So can the Tories build on last year's result - in defiance of national opinion polls - or will Labour hold on?

Much will depend on whether voters are more motivated by local issues, like flytipping, or broader topics, such as the cost of living crisis and the ongoing fallout from the partygate scandal.

We spoke to some voters to find out...

Trevor Evans of Orchard Place - Credit: George Thompson

Trevor Evans

For the 75-year-old, from Orchard Place, national issues were most on his mind.

“I shall vote Tory, I always do.

“Boris Johnson has been doing a fabulous job with what’s been thrown at him.

"There are more important things to worry about [than parties]. He has had to cope with Covid and the war in Ukraine – I would vote for him every single time.

Norwich City Council election stats - Credit: LDRS

"I can’t bear the thought of that Starmer. Could he cope with what Johnson has coped with? They just pick on where the Tories go wrong but don’t offer solutions.

“It’s like with people going to Rwanda, they don’t come up with an alternative plan. They say a tax on the energy companies but would that stop them from investing?"

Mr Evans said he had only ever voted for Labour when Tony Blair was leader, and had been put off by the party over the invasion of Iraq.

Amy Robbins and Luna the dog - Credit: George Thompson

Amy Robbins, with dog Luna

The engineer, who lives on Heartsease Lane, was most focused on the local aspects of the election - in particular, the candidates themselves.

“I’m voting but I’m not sure who it will be for at the moment.

"Women died for me to be able to vote and it really bugs me when people don’t go out and vote.

“I’m more towards the Conservatives at the moment but there are still a few days.

“The candidates have been coming round, it seems weird to say but that’s really helpful because you get a feel for the candidate and that sways me more than anything.

"When you see them trying and they’re passionate that means a lot. There’s a lot needs doing in this area and if they feel they can do something then I want to hear from them.”

Derek Glanville of Borrowdale Drive - Credit: George Thompson

Derek Glanville

Mr Glanville, from Borrowdale Drive, said he had changed his vote in the wake of the partygate scandal.

“I’ve already voted for the Liberal Democrats but it’s not who I normally vote for. The others have been putting on a poor show nationally.

"I voted Conservative last time but Mr Johnson should not tell lies [about parties in Downing Street]. That’s been one of the biggest things for me, it’s been shocking.

“How can you tell people what to do and what not to do and then do it yourself?

“Some people lost relatives during Covid and they weren’t allowed to be with them at the time of death and all that time he was having parties. It just doesn’t seem right to me.”

Ines Audievre-Ward, a university student from the Heartsease area - Credit: George Thompson

Ines Audievre-Ward

The university student, from the Heartsease area, said: “I will be voting Labour. I voted for them last time as well. I always vote for them, I believe in what they do and I don't really agree with the Tories.

"I just don’t think the Tories are doing what they should locally or nationally.

“The cost of living is such a huge problem and they’re not doing enough to help.

“I'm trying to look for a job at the moment to help my family because we can't afford much with gas and electricity being so high.

"I was doing driving lessons but even running a car would be too expensive. We are all having to cut back.”

Ms Audievre-Ward said the nationally not enough was being done to tackle issues that matter to her, like local dentistry provision.

She also wanted to see more support for students after they leave university to get into the professions they trained for.

Mr P Bendell - Credit: George Thompson

P Bendell

Mr Bendell, from the Heartsease area, said: “I will be voting Conservative, I think Boris had a rough old ride with the pandemic and he has done the best he could.

"I voted Conservative last time as well, but I have voted Labour in the past.”

Locally, he said he was concerned about the amount of fly-tipping.

“I thought it was supposed to be against the law to leave rubbish in the alleyways but there is loads there. No one seems to do anything to fix it. The trouble is kids these days are not brought up to be tidy.”

His main concern nationally was the war in Ukraine and he argued Europe and Nato should have done something earlier, to help save lives.