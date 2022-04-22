Vegetable oil fuels new bin lorries for thousands of Norfolk homes

Pascal Hauret, managing director municipal at Veolia and Judy Leggett, portfolio holder for environmental excellence at Broadland District Council, with one of the vegetable oil fuelled bin lorries. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A new fleet of bin lorries to collect waste from more than 100,000 homes in Norfolk has been launched - all powered by vegetable oil.

The fleet of Veolia vehicles, which empty food and garden waste from 112,616 bins each week are fuelled by hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO).

HVO is a bio-based liquid fuel made from vegetable oils and animal fats and this is Veolia's first fleet powered entirely by it.

Veolia says it is a renewable, low carbon, low emission and fossil-free, more sustainable alternative to diesel, which will help reduce the amount of carbon dioxide produced by up to 90pc.

Broadland District Council agreed a 10-year contract with Veolia in October last year and it started this month.

There are 33 vehicles in the fleet. There are 14 for refuse and recycling collection, four for garden waste collection, three for food waste collection, one for bulky household waste, one dedicated container delivery vehicle, four road and path sweepers, four caged vehicles and two vans.

Broadland District Council has signed a contract with Veolia for its bin lorries - and they will be powered using heat treated vegetable oil.

Judy Leggett, portfolio holder for environmental excellence at Broadland District Council, said: “We're very pleased to be continuing our very successful working relationship with Veolia through the award of this major new contract.

"The contract brings together an excellent service for residents with innovative new approaches which will help to make our waste and recycling services more effective and even more environmentally friendly.”

Pascal Hauret, managing director municipal for Veolia UK, said: “We’re delighted to launch our first fully HVO powered fleet in Broadland.

"HVO significantly reduces CO2 emissions so this is a hugely positive step in our shared commitment to net zero.

"Importantly, whilst the availability of HVO is still limited in the UK, Veolia has secured a guaranteed supply for the entire contract term."

The bin lorries which will serve Broadland are powered with vegetable oil.

However, the increasing use of HVO as a biofuel has controversy.

Campaign group Transport and Environment has previously raised concerns that imported HVO may not be 'used' cooking oil, but made from specially planted palm oil crops.

The campaign group says that releases more emissions and causes deforestation of tropical forests to make way for planting those crops.