Crackdown planned after complaints soar over used car sales

Trading Standards officers are to launch Operation Jumpstart to help ensure used cars in Norfolk are safe and roadworthy. - Credit: PA

Watchdogs are to launch a crackdown to check the safety of used cars being sold by Norfolk dealers, after a surge in complaints.

Trading Standards officers at Norfolk County Council are to begin an initiative called Operation Jumpstart.

It comes amid rising complaints about second-hand car sales, with concern some cars now being sold have sat on forecourts for two years, as sales dropped off during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials fear the vehicles may not have been satisfactorily maintained over that period.

County Hall's Trading Standards department has secured national funding for the project, which will see advice given to traders and inspections to make sure vehicles being sold are safe.

A similar operation last year identified unsafe vehicles at three Norfolk businesses - one of whom was prosecuted for an unroadworthy vehicle.

Katryn Harris, lead Trading Standards officer at Norfolk County Council, said sales of second-hand cars generate the most consumer complaints of any trade sector in Norfolk.

She said the department was now getting about 40 reports lodged a month. While not all end up being official complaints, she said they were much more frequent than over the past two years.

She said: "We do look at every single complaint and pick out the ones which cause us concern or which show patterns.

"In the first place we would try to speak to the traders to advise them of their responsibilities.

"But where we get three or more complaints in three months about a specific trader, then that will trigger a review by an officer."

She said traders usually responded appropriately, but action can be ramped up if they do not.

Operation Jumpstart will allow Norfolk Trading Standards to fund inspectors who will go to traders and check the safety of vehicles being sold.

Ms Harris said: "With the pandemic, there will be a lot of vehicles which have been sat on forecourts for up to two years.

"They may well have an MOT certificate, but that is not a guarantee of safety.

"We will be looking at the safety and roadworthiness of vehicles. The inspectors look at everything and we write to the traders to let them know we are coming and to give them advice."

The annual Trading Standards plan for 2022/23 will be discussed by the Conservative-controlled cabinet at a meeting on Monday (April 4).

Car buying checklist

Norfolk Trading Standards officers had this tips for buying used cars. - Credit: PA

Norfolk Trading Standards officers offered this advice to people buying used cars.

Compare the costs: Know your budget and get the most from it.

Use a price guide website to understand the value of the cars in your price bracket.

History: Check the V5 document ties up exactly with the car.

Check its MOT and recorded mileage history online at gov.uk/check-mot-history. Are there gaps in the service history? Find out why.

Expectations: Age, price, mileage and descriptions all have a bearing on what you can expect of a used car. Ask questions. Will it be serviced? Will it have an MOT?

Confirm the deal in writing: Price, trade-in value, MOT/service and remedial work should be in writing on the sales document.

Keep all your paperwork on the sale: Concerns can be raised via the Citizens Advice website or the freephone consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.