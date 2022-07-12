'Waste of money' wellbeing packs for unpaid carers branded insulting

Unpaid carers have branded wellbeing packs provided by Norfolk County Council as an insulting "waste of money".

The council has spent more than £170,000 to make up to 7,000 packs available to unpaid carers over the past year.

The packs, provided through government Covid funding, includes personal protective equipment, as well as what the council describes as "pick-me-up items".

Those include chocolates, tea, toiletries and a tote bag. The council says they have been well received by many carers, but some have criticised the packs.

One, who did not want to be named, said: "As an unpaid carer to my adult son, I am disgusted with the council wasting so much money on trivial items that do not actually help unpaid family carers.

"Carers are always being told the council has no money, yet they can find [nearly] £200k for some tea bags and chocolate.

"A £10 supermarket gift card would have been far more beneficial."

Judith and Nick Taylor - Credit: Archant

Judith Taylor, from Buxton, who founded the Facebook Disability Norfolk Networking Group, said: "We can’t see how they can possibly be value for money. We now all have to pay for lateral flow tests, so feel it would have been much better to send carers a pack of them instead."

Labour county councillor Maxine Webb - Credit: Maxine webb

Labour county councillor Maxine Webb said the packs had left many carers feeling "insulted and undervalued".

The council worked with partners Carers Matter Norfolk, Caring Together and Carers Voice to deliver packs.

A council spokesman said: “Our carer packs were created as a way to get infection control advice and PPE to carers at the height of the Covid pandemic, using a specific limited pot of government funding.

"We wanted to take the opportunity to also recognise the brilliant work of carers, at what has been a particularly difficult and worrying time for them and their loved ones.

"The terms of the funding meant we were unable to provide vouchers, but we were able to provide some small treats.

"We have had lots of positive feedback from carers and professionals and believe, overall, the packs have been very well received.”

Miriam Martin, chief executive of Caring Together, said: "With carers also receiving other items in the packs as well as PPE, we have had comments saying the packs have given ‘a boost for my morale’, are ‘useful’, and ‘thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated’.”