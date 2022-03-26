Norfolk councils prepare to support 330 Ukrainian refugees

Some 330 refugees are expected at this stage to come to Norfolk. - Credit: AP

Norfolk councils have revealed some of their plans to support 330 Ukrainian refugees who are due to arrive in the county.

The numbers expected here are constantly being updated, as more applications and visas are processed, but Norfolk County Council says that at the last count, some 330 are predicted to head here.

Along with other local authorities, it has announced some of its plans for supporting them when the arrive.

Welcome events will be held in local libraries to help people register for health services, schools and benefits, as well as sign up for English courses.

Meanwhile, inspections are also being carried out on the homes of locals who have volunteered to provide accommodation.

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor said: “In the longer term there will be a range of activities to support wellbeing and community integration."

He added: “Wherever possible children arriving in Norfolk will be taught in schools local to where they live."

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader Carl Smith said his authority was working with the county council to coordinate the response through the national Homes for Ukraine Scheme, including setting up support hubs to help people settle in.

The borough council has already started carrying out checks to make sure homes taking part in the scheme are suitable and will be conducting further welfare checks as people arrive.

Mr Smith added: “All of our support teams have been brilliant at reacting quickly to this changing situation.”

Earlier this week West Norfolk Council announced it will use King’s Court in King’s Lynn to welcome families.

The head office of the council will also have representatives from the Department for Work and Pensions, local migrant charities, loneliness charity Lily and Careline with further help to be made available at the town's library.

Stuart Dark, leader of the council, said: "We’re doing everything we can to make sure that people know they have reached a safe and welcoming haven.”

Broadland, Breckland, Norwich and South Norfolk councils all said they would be undertaking household inspections and speaking with potential hosts about support available to them and the refugees.

North Norfolk District Council said its teams were working internally to co-ordinate a response as to the level of support regarding the refugees, and that its cabinet would discuss the issue on Monday (March 28).