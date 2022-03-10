News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Brutalist redevelopment set to come forward next month

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to redevelop one of Norfolk’s landmark brutalist architectural features could be submitted as soon as next month.  

A team from the UEA warned city councillors that if work to redevelop the Grade II listed 'Lasdun Wall' teaching block was not carried out it would be unusable by 2025.

At an informal planning meeting on Thursday, the group announced that a planning application is expected to be submitted by April 26.

If approved the university hopes to start building in summer 2023. Work is expected to be finished by the middle of the decade.

The plans involve stripping back the building to its original concrete frame and rebuilding with the addition of two five-storey, 2,900msq extensions.

The representatives said the plans were also important for tackling climate change, with thermal emission reduced by at least 85pc in some buildings.

A spiral staircase outside the building will be retained as a sculptural work rather than for public use.

Judith Lubbock described the staircase as "beautiful" and said it should be moved to the Sainsbury's Centre as an art piece.

