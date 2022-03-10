Brutalist redevelopment set to come forward next month

A new vision for the UEA's Lasdun Teaching Wall has been unveiled - Credit: UEA

Plans to redevelop one of Norfolk’s landmark brutalist architectural features could be submitted as soon as next month.

A team from the UEA warned city councillors that if work to redevelop the Grade II listed 'Lasdun Wall' teaching block was not carried out it would be unusable by 2025.

Archived picture of working being done on the UEA campus in the 1960s - Credit: Archant

At an informal planning meeting on Thursday, the group announced that a planning application is expected to be submitted by April 26.

If approved the university hopes to start building in summer 2023. Work is expected to be finished by the middle of the decade.

The plans involve stripping back the building to its original concrete frame and rebuilding with the addition of two five-storey, 2,900msq extensions.

A computer-generated image of what the updated UEA campus could look like from above - Credit: UEA

The representatives said the plans were also important for tackling climate change, with thermal emission reduced by at least 85pc in some buildings.

A spiral staircase outside the building will be retained as a sculptural work rather than for public use.

Judith Lubbock described the staircase as "beautiful" and said it should be moved to the Sainsbury's Centre as an art piece.