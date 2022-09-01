Truss pledge to 'reinvigorate' Tory grassroots gets Norfolk welcome

A pledge by would-be prime minister Elizabeth Truss to "reinvigorate" grassroots Conservative associations has been welcomed by Norfolk Tories.

The South West Norfolk MP - frontrunner to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister - said she would give local associations greater autonomy over picking election candidates.

The foreign secretary, who will find out on Monday whether she has beaten chancellor Rishi Sunak to become the next Conservative leader, wrote a piece for the ConservativeHome blog.

She said: "If I am elected as leader of the Conservative Party, my priority for our party is to reinvigorate our grassroots so that we can keep on winning elections and delivering our vision for the country."

She said: "We would be fooling ourselves if we allowed complacency or fear of change to deny that some associations are struggling."

She said she would re-establish a network of professional agents to support volunteers and retain campaign managers beyond elections.

And she said: "As Conservatives we understand that decisions are best made by those closest to the areas they are affecting, and local representatives play a key role in ensuring we are delivering the right programme and message for our communities across the country."

John Fuller, Conservative leader of South Norfolk Council welcomed her pledge.

South Norfolk Council leader John Fuller - Credit: Denise Bradley

He said: "When Elizabeth Truss addressed Conservative councillors at the very first hustings in July, she made it clear that the next general election might be scheduled for 2024, but in May next year more than half the total number of all Conservative local councillors are standing for election.

"She was the only candidate to recognise that, so such a clear pledge to restore the grassroots is very welcome."

Breckland Conservative councillor Ian Sherwood, who represents Swaffham and served as Ms Truss's agent since she was first elected in 2010, tweeted that her commitment to re-establish professional agents was "fantastic".

Ms Truss, a former president of the Liberal Democrat society while at Oxford University, described herself as a "recovered Lib Dem".

She said she would better resource a Lib Dem Unit in Conservative Campaign Headquarters to support associations and candidates facing "strong Lib Dem challengers".

What happens next in the Conservative leadership race?

Conservative members have until 5pm on Friday, September 2 to register their vote for the next leader.

The candidate who receives the most votes from Tory party members will become the new leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister.

The winner is expected to be announced at 12.30pm on Monday, September 5 – the date Parliament returns.

The new leader is expected to make a speech following the announcement and then spend the rest of the day finalising their choices for cabinet and wider ministerial roles and writing their first prime ministerial speech.

Boris Johnson will remain prime minister until the following day, when he will tender his resignation to The Queen at her home in Balmoral.

The Queen would then appoint his successor, where she or he will be invited to form a government.

Later that day, the new prime minister will be expected to make their first speech outside 10 Downing Street and enter the building for the first time as PM.

After that, she or he will be expected to make senior cabinet appointments and hold meetings with senior civil servants to be given nuclear codes and for updates on matters of national security.