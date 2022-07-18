TV Tory leadership debate axed after Truss and Sunak pull out

Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss and former chancellor Rishi Sunak have pulled out of a televised Conservative leadership debate, leading the show to be scrapped.

A statement from Sky News read: “Tuesday evening’s live television debate on Sky News between the Conservative Party leadership candidates has been cancelled.

“Two of the three candidates currently leading in the MPs ballots, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, have confirmed to Sky News that they do not want to take part.

“Conservative MPs are said to be concerned about the damage the debates are doing to the image of the Conservative Party, exposing disagreements and splits within the party.

“Both are very welcome to take part in future Sky News televised debates.”

South West Norfolk MP Ms Truss and Mr Sunak were involved in a series of bad-tempered exchanges in ITV's televised debate on Sunday night, as the battle for a place in the run-off ballot of party members became ever more bitter.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak - Credit: PA

Mr Sunak, who topped both of the first two ballots among MPs, clashed with foreign secretary Ms Truss and Penny Mordaunt over the economy.

Penny Mordaunt - Credit: PA

And former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch and Mr Tugendhat – who finished fourth and fifth respectively in the last ballot and are battling to avoid elimination – squared off over who has the record and experience to be prime minister.

Ms Truss will be hoping to pick up votes from attorney general Suella Braverman, who endorsed her candidacy after she was eliminated in the last round.

But, unless a significant slice of the 27 MPs who voted for Ms Braverman last time now switch to her, Ms Truss’s hopes of overhauling Ms Mordaunt in second place may be slim.

A series of votes among Tory MPs this week will narrow the field down to a final two, who will then face a summer of campaigning for the support of party members in a final vote.

The new leader will be announced on September 5 and is expected to become prime minister the following day.