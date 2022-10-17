The treasures found buried beneath Norfolk fields

Some of the most spectacular hoards discovered buried in the soil of Norfolk - including a number never publicly displayed - are to go on show at a new exhibition.

The haul includes a group of Bronze Age artefacts discovered on the at Holme-next-the-Sea, close to the remarkable preserved timber monument known as Seahenge.

Two palstaves (axes), a chisel and a button were found on the beach and will be displayed at 'Hoards: Archaeological Treasures from West Norfolk' at Lynn Museum in King's Lynn.

The Holme Bronze Age beach find - two palstaves (axes), a chisel and a button. - Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Hoards – a store of money or valued objects – have long fascinated experts and the public with the intriguing questions they raise: why were these objects buried; and did their owners ever mean to retrieve these precious items?

West Norfolk is particularly rich in hoards and one of the star exhibits at the show is the Sedgeford Hoard, a collection of 32 gold coins, found in August 2003.

Twenty of the coins were discovered inside a cow bone, with various theories about why.

Some experts suggest the coins may have been placed inside the bone and buried as an offering to the gods, but others believe they may have been hidden in the cow bone, and buried, to be retrieved in the future.

The Fincham Coin Hoard of silver sceattas, from about 710 – 750 AD - Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Also going on show is the Fincham Coin Hoard, which dates back to the Anglo-Saxon and Viking period.

Struck about 150 miles away in Frisia, in what is now the Netherlands, the small silver coins, known as sceattas, are the earliest form of penny and circulated in England from around 710-750AD.

The exhibition also includes the Dersingham Hoard, a large collection of silver shillings found in a silver cup.

Discovered in 1984, this hoard was probably buried in 1643 when King’s Lynn was under siege during the English Civil War.

Elizabeth Nockolds - Credit: Archant

Elizabeth Nockolds, chair of the King's Lynn and West Norfolk Area Museums Committee, said: “It’s very good to have such a great range of archaeological finds in our town museum for visitors to enjoy."

The exhibition starts on October 25 and will run until June 11.

A Treasure Hoards family event will be held from 10am until 1pm on Thursday, October 27.

Tickets to the museum must be booked at least a day in advance on https://norfolk-museums.arttickets.org.uk/lynn-museum/FOR MON TUE PRINT DG Hoards