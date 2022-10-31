Plans for BBC's Autumnwatch site spark row over road

Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan are back at Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk with the Autumnwatch cameras - Credit: Chris Bishop

It has kept millions of television viewers entranced in recent days with the activities of its wildlife, including one memorable scene involving a stoat crossing a beaver dam.

But it is quite another crossing at Wild Ken Hill - the setting for the BBC's Autumnwatch series - which is now the centre of attention.

The site's owners want to create a major leisure and retail development at the property, but locals are opposing the scheme, saying it will create gridlock at a busy road junction.

Under the plans, redundant farm buildings at Heacham Bottom Farm - part of the Wild Ken area - would be replaced, while a campsite would be created nearby on the outskirts of Heacham.

But critics fear the extra traffic generated will create major problems at the Lamsey Lane junction with the A149 coast road, a notorious summer bottleneck.

There are fears the development could cause more traffic prob;ems on the junction with the A149 and Lamsey Lane - Credit: Google

Independent borough councillor Terry Parish said: "This commercial expansion will not be greeted with open arms by many local people as no significant improvement to the junction of Lamsey Lane and the A149 has been proposed.

"This has been a running sore for years and anyone waiting to turn right onto the A149, towards Lynn, is likely not local. Buses find it difficult, particularly in the holiday season when there is frequently a log jam of cars.

"The Ken Hill proposition, with day visitors, campers, glampers and caravanners, would add several hundred cars on busy days, some towing caravans."

But the owners of Wild Ken Hill said a 300-page transport assessment conducted by independent experts concluded that the proposals “will not cause issues on the local highway network”.

Three accesses onto the A149 will also be closed off, reducing agricultural traffic and improving safety.

The Wild Ken Hill estate in west Norfolk is introducing a 'pasture cropping' system, growing strips of wheat within a herbage ley - Credit: Wildfarmed / Wild Ken Hill

Project manager Dominic Buscall said: “We truly believe this will be a great project for our local residents, including a big increase in access to green space.

“This development is also critical for the future of the wider Wild Ken Hill project; income will be used to support our nationally-acclaimed nature restoration and engagement work, and without it there is a real possibility that we will not be able to carry on with this ambitious project”.

Mr Parish is set to meet with Mr Buscall to discuss the development.

Autumnwatch returned to the site for the second time last week. Presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan saw how coastal habitats were recovering from a summer wildfire as well as finding out ho wildlife on the coast was adapting to the changing seasons.

A decision on the proposed development is expected from West Norfolk council next year.