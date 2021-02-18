Town to co-opt councillors after just one voter asks for by-election
- Credit: Dereham Town Council Youtube channel
Dereham will co-opt two new members to its town council, following the resignations of Alan and Kay Grey - and the request of just one voter for a by-election to be held.
Mr and Mrs Grey resigned in January, saying they felt uncomfortable expressing their views on the council.
This triggered a period of 14 working days during which voters in their vacant seats of Dereham Neatherd and Dereham Central West could request that by-elections be called.
For a by-election to be called, a minimum of 10 people is required in each seat.
However, an electoral services officer at Breckland District Council said just one letter had been received from a voter in Neatherd, and no letters had been received from Central West.
The council will therefore seek to co-opt members to fill the vacancies.
You may also want to watch:
Town clerk Tony Needham said the council was provisionally looking to do this at their March full council meeting and those interested in putting themselves forward should get in touch.
Dereham Town Council can be contacted on 01362 693821 or at generalenquiries@derehamtowncouncil.org
Most Read
- 1 Could this £250k new farm shop be the biggest in Norfolk?
- 2 Wife leads tributes to 'generous' husband after battle with Covid-19
- 3 City bar loses licence after 'serious and dangerous' Covid breach
- 4 Norfolk customers hit in pocket as Tesco charges twice
- 5 Consultant breaks stigma about suicide by paying tribute to colleague
- 6 New Thai food van touring Norfolk towns and villages
- 7 Fishermen catch amazing orange octopus off north Norfolk
- 8 Supply problem sees Norfolk patients offered Covid jabs in Brighton
- 9 Second unexploded bomb found on Norfolk beach
- 10 Jarrold's Big Clear out to boost cancer charity