Town to co-opt councillors after just one voter asks for by-election

Published: 4:45 PM February 18, 2021

Dereham Town Councillors during a meeting of the finance committee in January, at which then-councillors Kay and Alan Grey had called for a 0% rise in the town's council tax precept. - Credit: Dereham Town Council Youtube channel

Dereham will co-opt two new members to its town council, following the resignations of Alan and Kay Grey - and the request of just one voter for a by-election to be held.

Mr and Mrs Grey resigned in January, saying they felt uncomfortable expressing their views on the council.

This triggered a period of 14 working days during which voters in their vacant seats of Dereham Neatherd and Dereham Central West could request that by-elections be called.

For a by-election to be called, a minimum of 10 people is required in each seat.

However, an electoral services officer at Breckland District Council said just one letter had been received from a voter in Neatherd, and no letters had been received from Central West.

The council will therefore seek to co-opt members to fill the vacancies.

Town clerk Tony Needham said the council was provisionally looking to do this at their March full council meeting and those interested in putting themselves forward should get in touch.

Dereham Town Council can be contacted on 01362 693821 or at generalenquiries@derehamtowncouncil.org