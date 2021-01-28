News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Town council to refuse memorial tree requests

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 3:14 PM January 28, 2021   
Trees on Church Street, Dereham

Trees on Church Street, Dereham - Credit: Google Streetview

A town council has decided to knock back bids to plant memorial trees for fear it will come under fire if they end up damaged.

At a meeting of Dereham Council’s heritage and open spaces committee, members discussed what stance to take when faced with requests to plant memorial trees.

Town clerk Tony Needham said: “We used to allow people to put memorial benches up at various places.

“Then we had an issue a few years ago when a bench got vandalised... and we were seen as the ones at fault.”

Mr Needham explained that the council had therefore stopped accepting memorial benches, but in the last few months had received three requests for people to plant memorial trees instead.

Phillip Duigan, Dereham town councillor. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Philip Duigan, chair of Dereham Town Council's heritage and open spaces committee - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

You may also want to watch:

Councillors agreed that if permission were given for such trees, there would be a risk of being blamed by people with a personal connection to them for not preventing vandalism or clumsy handling by contractors.

Committee chair Philip Duigan said however that the decision would not be “set in stone” and that the rule could be reconsidered at another time.

Most Read

  1. 1 Couple sell pub with Nelson link after council stops project
  2. 2 Shop worker receives complaints for asking customers to wear face masks
  3. 3 Derelict pub on eyesore site could be turned into new Co-op store
  1. 4 Town clerk sacked following months of controversy
  2. 5 New drive-thru McDonald's to create 65 jobs
  3. 6 Dog dies and another missing after getting lost in snow
  4. 7 'We don't want to close': Farm shop makes plea for support during lockdown
  5. 8 Norwich sonic boom: RAF confirms jet 'inadvertently' caused bang over city
  6. 9 'Hot-headed' woman drove car over police officer's foot
  7. 10 Flood alerts across Norfolk ahead of expected rain
Council
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Poll

Escape to the Country names 'north Norfolk's seaside capital'

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Pretty thatched cafe business on Broads for sale for £75,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

The areas where Covid rates have fallen the fastest since lockdown began

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

'Small number' of staff at town's Tesco test positive for Covid-19

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus