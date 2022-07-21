'Zombie council' claim denied, but PM contenders urged to pledge help
- Credit: Mike Page
The final two Conservative leadership contenders have been urged to start talking about what they would do to help Norfolk councils.
Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor has called on South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss and former chancellor Rishi Sunak to discuss what their approach would be to local authorities.
The pair, looking to impress the Tory membership in the battle to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister, have been urged by Mr Proctor to carry on the government manifesto promise to devolve more powers to councils.
The Conservative-controlled council has been talking to government officials about a county deal, which would see Whitehall hand more powers and money to local authorities.
But the resignations of cabinet members and ministers which triggered Boris Johnson's departure means ministers who had been driving the devolution agenda have gone.
Steve Morphew, leader of the opposition Labour group at County Hall, this week asked what impact the lack of continuity and the leadership fight would have on the council's plans.
Mr Morphew, speaking at the full council meeting, said the country currently had a "zombie prime minister and a zombie government", while Tory leadership candidates had not talked about local councils, other than to say they would cut public expenditure.
He asked Mr Proctor: "Now we are mired in that sort of uncertainty, how much damage does he think it is going to do and how at risk are we of becoming a zombie council?"
Mr Proctor said: "I would hate to think anyone would think of Norfolk County Council as a zombie council.
"I would certainly hope when the final two candidates do get in front of the Conservative party membership, that they will actually talk about the things that matter to us, which is fairer funding and also the devolution and county deal approach we have taken so far."
He added: "I've already written to the secretary of state [Greg Clark] to say these are the sort of things we want to do. We want to see county deals continue, we want to see the devolution approach continue as well and we want to see fairer funding."
In his letter, Mr Proctor invited Mr Clark to visit Norfolk to discuss the council's ambitions.