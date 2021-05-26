Three weeks of roadworks for new £135,000 crossing

Published: 10:56 AM May 26, 2021

Council bosses say the new crossing will improve safety for King Edward VII Academy pupils. - Credit: Archant

Work is about to start on a new £135,000 crossing, which council bosses say will help students getting to a Norfolk school.

The work in Gaywood Road, King's Lynn, is due to begin on Tuesday, June 1.

It will last for three weeks and will mean road closures on two Sundays.

A new, segregated, crossing will replace the existing Toucan crossing, which Norfolk County Council bosses say will improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists, particularly those heading to the King Edward VII Academy.

As well as the traffic light upgrade, Gaywood Road will be resurfaced, from the crossing to the existing Tesco junction.

That work will be done on Sunday, June 6 and Sunday, June 13.

It will mean the outbound road will be shut from Tennyson Avenue to the Tesco junction from 7am until 11pm on those days.

While the traffic light upgrade is being carried out a temporary crossing will be provided, with stop/go boards being used.

The project, which is on the National Cycle Network Route 1, is the first scheme in the county to be paid for through the £1.2m Active Travel fund cash the government awarded.

Andrew Jamieson, the county council’s walking and cycling champion said: “With people’s changing travel habits during the global pandemic, this is an opportune time to encourage more people to walk or cycle, reduce congestion on our roads and deliver a wide range of health and environmental benefits to residents across the region.

“I’m delighted to see the first scheme being delivered in West Norfolk and we are working with local stakeholders across the county to develop further proposals.

County councillor Thomas Smith. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

Thomas Smith, county councillor for Gaywood South, said: “This is very good news for the town and by making the crossing more attractive it will hopefully encourage more of the daily exodus of children to use it.

"I hope it will reassure parents sending their children off for their first day at High School in September that their journey to school will be safe."