Thousands vote for young people to highlight their concerns

Norfolk's new Youth Parliament members, from left, George Last, Sarah Barrett and Ewan Harris - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Health and wellbeing was revealed to be the top concern of Norfolk's young people, as almost 12,000 of them voted for their peers to give them a greater voice.

Four Norfolk teenagers have been voted to serve as new Youth Parliament Members (YPM) - representing young people across the county.

Nearly 12,000 votes were cast by 11 to 18-year-olds in the elections for the scheme, run by Norfolk County Council.

The new YPMs were up against 26 other candidates and will spend two years in office.

They will ensure views of young people are listened to by decision makers, meeting members of parliament and local councillors, organising events and debates, running campaigns and making speeches.

Sarah Barrett, 15, of Hethersett Academy, was voted as YPM for Norwich and South Norfolk.

She campaigned to improve mental health support, encourage plastic-free packaging and solar panels and for better help for young people facing childhood poverty.

She said: "I look forward to being a voice for other 11 to 18-year-olds and to tackle important issues we, as a generation, currently face.”

The new YPM for South West and Mid Norfolk is George Last, 17, of Athena Sixth Form College in Downham Market.

He campaigned to improve awareness of the signs of mental health and remove the stigma of asking for help, for better quality apprenticeships, and to give 16-year-olds the right to vote.

Ewan Harris, 17, of Springwood Sixth Form in King's Lynn, is the new YPM for North West Norfolk.

He campaigned for more resources, activities and spaces for young people, better mental health services and voting rights for 16-year-olds.

Seventeen-year-old Euan Duffield, of East Norfolk Sixth Form in Gorleston is the new YPM for North, Broadland and Great Yarmouth.

He campaigned to improve mental health education in schools, for five-minute breaks during hour-long lessons, and to give 16-year-olds the right to vote.

Young people also casted votes in the Make Your Mark ballot, which asked them to vote for the issues most important to them.

Health and wellbeing was voted as the most important issue, followed by jobs, money and opportunities and education and learning.