Thousands sign petition calling on council to declare climate emergency

Campaigners presented a petition to Norfolk County Council calling for a climate emergency to be declared. - Credit: Tom Claybon

Almost 5,000 people have signed a petition urging Norfolk County Council to declare a climate emergency.

Norwich Friends of the Earth handed in the petition at County Hall on Thursday (January 31) and now want a debate at March's full council meeting.

The council requires a minimum of 4,500 signatures, collected within six months, for petitions to be discussed by the council.

Dr Sarah Eglington, co-ordinator of Norwich Friends of the Earth said: "In just six months we collected nearly 5,000 signatures calling on the council to take action so I would urge them to listen to these views when they debate our petition in chambers."

Councillors from Labour, the Greens and the Liberal Democrats supported the petition.

Almost 80pc of UK councils, including a number in Norfolk, have declared climate emergencies.

When urged to declare one in November last year, the council said it had done a "significant amount of work" to tackle climate change and had a goal of achieving net zero across its estate by 2030.