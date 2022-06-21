'Never been so worried' - care boss on state of sector

Thousands more in Norfolk will become eligible for their care costs to be covered by the county council from October - Credit: PA

Fears are growing over how Norfolk looks after its most vulnerable people, after the county's social care boss warned he had "never been so worried about" the state of the sector.

James Bullion, director of adult social care at Norfolk County Council, said the industry was struggling with the twin impact of surging inflation as well as imminent changes to the rules which mean thousands more people are about to become eligible for council-funded care.

Inflation has seen care providers hit by extra costs for items like food and fuel, while from October up to 2,500 more people will be in line to receive care from the council, with concerns that there will not be enough money to fund it.

Mr Bullion said the financial pressures meant care homes were closing their doors, with bosses struggling to recruit and keep staff.

While the businesses themselves struggle with the rising costs, there are even reports of low-paid staff in the sector calling in sick, because they cannot afford the transport costs of getting to work.

Some providers have approached the county council for help to keep operating, amid increased costs.

"I have never been so worried about the state of the care market as I am now," Mr Bullion said.

"We have had at least 12 care homes close in the past year. We have had very strong feedback from providers that inflation is adding to their costs.

"I have heard anecdotal reports of staff calling in sick, rather than driving into work because they are struggling to afford the travel.

"And we have had some examples of care homes not taking on work because that would mean they would have to employ more staff and they cannot afford to do that."

In January, the council increased what it pays for social care by 6pc - pumping an extra £18m into the care market - but that rise has already been outstripped by soaring inflation.

Mr Bullion said recruitment and retention of care staff remained a major issue.

He said: "We have had four letters from care providers who have decided to pay bonuses to their staff and asking us if we would be prepared to help with that.

"We are having a conversation with those individuals. We do have some reserves we have held back to assist providers who get into trouble."

But Mr Bullion is also concerned about the impact of the government's adult social care reforms, announced by prime minister Boris Johnson last year.

From October, no-one starting to receive care will pay more than £86,000 over their lifetime, and no-one with assets of less than £20,000 will have to make any contribution from their savings or housing wealth – up from the current threshold of £14,250.

Anyone with assets between £23,250 and £100,000 will be eligible for some means-tested support, with the upper limit more than four times the current limit.

That will mean Norfolk County Council needs to carry out extra assessments, cover care costs for more people and face having to increase care fees paid to providers to make the market sustainable.

The council had been given an initial £24m to cover the costs for 2023/24.

Last week, the government gave County Hall a further £94,000, as part of £15m shared between councils, to help prepare for the reform.

Mr Bullion said: "We don't quite know the numbers yet, but our estimates are that we are looking at a few thousand more who will become eligible.

"It's likely to be between 2,000 and 2,500 and we will need about 100 extra staff to deal with that."

Mr Bullion said a report by the County Councils Network (CCN), suggested the government had underestimated the extra costs.

He said: "The CCN report worked out that, for a council like Norfolk, the cost is likely to be about £100m, rather than £24m.

"And what we still don't know is what we are getting after 2024, so we are very nervous about 2024/25."

Earlier this year, the council used £300,000 to increase its hourly payments for home care it commissions to £21 an hour.

But Mr Bullion said: "That equated to 12p per hour and all of that will have gone already because of the price per litre of fuel."

He said parity of pay with NHS workers was needed to help combat the difficulties of recruitment and retention - and government and industry intervention would be needed to make that happen.

He said: "Many providers in Norfolk are paying £9.50 to £10 an hour. It really needs to be £11 an hour, because that is what the NHS pays for healthcare assistants. We need parity within the NHS and social care."

The government says the new Health and Social Care levy - a 1.25pc tax on earnings for employees, the self-employed and employers - will raise £3.6bn for adult social care reforms.

It says it is working closely with councils and care providers to end the "unpredictable cost of care for the public".





Analysis: What's the solution to this ongoing crisis in care?

Almost £500m will be spent on adult social care in Norfolk during 2022/23.

Of all Norfolk County Council's service areas, only children's services - including schools - uses up more of County Hall's budget.

So, to hear the county council's director of adult social care, James Bullion, say he has never been so worried as he currently is about the state of Norfolk's care market, is alarming.

The county council does not provide care directly. It commissions it from providers.

This is an industry severely hit during the Covid pandemic and, even before that, it struggled to fill vacancies.

Caring for older people is a crucial role in society, but, as Mr Bullion, highlights, social care staff pay still lags behind equivalent roles in the NHS.

During the pandemic, some care homes found staff were leaving because it was more attractive to work in the hospitality industry.

And now the care sector is facing further pressures in keeping staff, as inflation continues to rise.

Care providers have asked the county council for help in paying bonuses to keep staff.

Staff have, anecdotally, been calling in sick because they cannot afford to travel.

These are extremely worrying developments. The county needs a functioning care market to care for Norfolk's ageing demographic.

And amid this, thousands more people are going to become eligible for care.

The government's adult social care reforms are welcome in that fewer people face having to sell their homes to fund care and more people will be eligible for help.

But it does heap more pressure on the county council at a time when the authority is already having to make its own cuts and savings.

The government's Health and Social Care Levy will raise billions. It is essential a fair share of that goes to adult social care and does not simply get swallowed up by the NHS.

And Mr Bullion is surely correct when he says intervention is needed to bring wage parity in social care, or the recruitment problems will never be solved.