Could Broadland's council office become commercial hub?

Broadland District Council's leader has set out his hopes for the future of its headquarters ahead of the authority's planned move to a new home.

Earlier this month, the council (BDC) agreed to join together with South Norfolk Council and purchase the Horizon Centre at Broadland Business Park.

Until now, no suggestions have been made public about what BDC's current Thorpe Lodge building, in Yarmouth Road, could be used for.

Shaun Vincent, leader of Broadland District Council and Trevor Holden, managing director of Broadland and South Norfolk councils. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Shaun Vincent, the leader of BDC, has set out his hopes for the future of the office, saying: "I have to balance a number of different things.

"But, ideally, I would like to see it turn into a commercial centre where we are able to let out parts of it as a business hub, which would help businesses grow in Broadland.

"We have to look at what we can do to support the economy and residents."

However, Mr Vincent accepted it may not be possible, with council officers investigating possible uses for the building, with a feasibility study set to come in the next few months.

Horizon Centre at Broadland Business Park - Credit: Mike Page www.mike-page.co.uk

One other option Mr Vincent envisaged for the future of Thorpe Lodge was to redevelop it, which could involve demolishing parts of the building.

He said: "There's a listed building as part of it and we have to ask how we do that in the right way.

"That would need to be done sensitively but could make a higher return in the short term while having a commercial property can have a longer-term gain.

"The council is in a good place where its finances are solid so it doesn't have to be rushed into.

"At the moment it's aspirations. We have to look into every option and balance everything."

Asked if the building could support business hubs given concerns over limited parking at Thorpe Lodge, Mr Vincent added: "That's the reality of the site.

"We have had some parking issues but as a council we have a high parking need, whether a business hub would have that need remains to be seen."