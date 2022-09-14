News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New bridge could lead to closure of fire station

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 6:30 AM September 14, 2022
Firefighters with breathing apparatus

Fire chiefs may consider closing Gorleston fire station

A Norfolk fire station could be closed, following the opening of a multi-million pound bridge.

Norfolk fire chiefs have confirmed they will consider the future of Gorleston fire station, once Great Yarmouth's Third River Crossing is in use.

The £121m bridge is due to open next year - and the improved access it will create means Gorleston fire station may no longer be needed.

Gorleston Fire Station

Gorleston Fire Station

When the bridge is open, it is estimated the new travel distance from Great Yarmouth fire station to the Gorleston side of the crossing will be cut to about half a mile, taking crews about a minute.

It is also estimated that getting from Great Yarmouth fire station to Gorleston fire station will only take a minute and a half.

The fire and rescue service, run by Norfolk County Council, intends to analyse traffic data after the bridge opens, to see if it still makes sense to have both stations.

Great Yarmouth's vision for a Third River Crossing, for which construction will begin in 2021 and be

Great Yarmouth's Third River Crossing is due to open in 2023

One option which could then be considered is to close Gorleston fire station and switch all firefighters and engines to Great Yarmouth.

Other options are to close both stations and build a new one, or to close Gorleston fire station and open a new one in the town for on-call crews.

Further options are to move the current two wholetime engines to Yarmouth and leave an on-call one at Gorleston, or to do nothing.

There are currently 48 full-time firefighters based at the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston stations, deployed to each station based on shifts and needs.

The potential changes are outlined in the fire service's new community risk and management plan for 2023-26.

Margaret Dewsbury, Conservative councillor for Hingham.

Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for communities and partnerships

Margaret Dewsbury, the Conservative-controlled council's cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said: "We’re looking at the data of how our services work, and what the most efficient use of our resources will be, from what appliances are needed to basing specialist resources close to the highest level of demand for them.

"Our approach is driven by what data the fire service collects show us, and we want everyone to be able to provide information they feel is relevant.

"Once councillors have had an opportunity to comment on the proposals, we will be putting our draft community risk management plan out to public consultation, and I would invite everyone to look at our proposals and give us their feedback."

Gorleston News

