Plans for park and ride site expansion to be lodged

Plans for hundreds of extra spaces at one of Norwich's Park and Ride sites, through a £2.8m expansion plan, are to be lodged.

If the scheme gets the go-ahead, then it would see 460 extra spaces added to the 726 currently at the Thickthorn Park and Ride site.

Members of the Transport for Norwich joint committee, made up of city, county and district councillors, agreed, at a meeting on Thursday (November 18), to lodge the plans with South Norfolk Council.

Bosses at Norfolk County Council say it would also mean there could be a dedicated Park and Ride service between Thickthorn and Norwich Research Park.

Money for the scheme would come from the £32m the government awarded Greater Norwich from its Transforming Cities pot.

The proposed 460 spaces would be made up of 389 standard parking bays, 30 bays for disabled drivers, 10 parent and child bays, 29 standard electric vehicle bays and two disabled vehicle electric bays.