Public pressure adds 20mph limit to city transport overhaul

A 20mph limit and other safety measures have been added to a proposed revamp of one of Norwich's busiest roads.

The changes to plans for St Stephens Road are revealed in the public consultation phase of suggested changes that also include expansion of Thickthorn Park and Ride.

Consultations on two projects aimed at making the city's transport facilities more sustainable are now under way.

Proposals for Thickthorn are to enhance the existing park and ride site by creating more parking spaces, in the hope of reducing congestion in and around the city centre and on the A11.

As well as an additional 389 standard bays, further disabled, parent and child, and electric vehicle spaces would be provided.

The scheme would also see more toilet facilities and bicycle storage added, along with new pedestrian and cycle links to the site.

Meanwhile, the revised St Stephens Road scheme now takes into account feedback received via a consultation at the beginning of the year.

New elements include a 20mph speed limit, traffic calming into residential areas, and changes of access into Grove Avenue and Victoria Street to help reduce rat-running.

Both Transport for Norwich (TfN) projects are part of a programme funded by the government's Transforming Cities programme.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: "These projects mark important steps in our commitment to delivering big improvements to sustainable transport facilities.

“Introducing more capacity to park and ride at Thickthorn gives us the means to reduce congestion on this key corridor, particularly as our city grows over the coming years.

Mr Wilby, who is also chairman of Norfolk's Transforming Cities joint committee, added: "Plans for St Stephens Road respond to the needs of those walking and cycling in the area, as well as issues raised by local residents."

And Jeremy Cooper, managing director of Konectbus, called Thickthorn a "crucial gateway" for visitors to Norwich.

He said: "The expansion will ensure there is sufficient capacity for this growing market, which we seek to support with a first-class park and ride service to the heart of our city."

To find out more about the plans and take part in the consultations, visit norfolk.gov.uk/ststepehnsroad or norfolk.gov.uk/thickthorn. The deadline for comments is June 8 and June 13 respectively.

Feedback on the Thickthorn proposal will subsequently be incorporated in a formal planning application.