Thickthorn could shut for nine days - to stop years of disruption

A radical rethink in how roadworks are carried out could see the bulk of a huge project to revamp Thickthorn roundabout carried out in just nine days - avoiding years of disruption.

The scheme, which involves a major upgrade to the junction of Norfolk's two biggest roads, has been chosen to pioneer a new strategy being drawn up by National Highways.

It involves concentrating scheduled construction work into much shorter time periods by imposing far more extreme road closures, rather than partial but longer ones.

The Thickthorn roundabout on the edge of Norwich. - Credit: Highways England

The new approach, which is also designed to save money, has been welcomed by motoring groups.

AA president Edmund King said: “Shorter delays on roads will be welcomed by most drivers."

AA president Edmund King - Credit: PA

The new strategy has already been trialled in the Midlands, where a bridge over the M42 was built during two closures over the Christmas periods - when traffic is lightest - in 2021 and 2022, rather than during 18 months of restrictions.

Full details of how the strategy would work in the case of the Thickthorn project are still being finalised, but the indications are that the difference would be similarly dramatic.

The agency has indicated the entire junction - which connects the A11 and the A47 - could be completely shut for nine days, with a further "limited number" of overnight closures to follow.

Under the initial plans, the junction was to remain open, but the project would take almost three years and involve lane closures, contraflows and 30mph speed limits.

There are already extensive roadworks on the A11, as a result of an unrelated project to replace stretches of the road near to Wymondham.

The work, which is due to last until June next year, has already caused frustrations for motorists and for people living in Hethersett and Wymondham who have reported heavier traffic using their roads.

The Thickthorn project - if it receives final approval - is due to start early next year, meaning it is expected to overlap with the existing roadworks further south on the A11.

The plans for the changes at Thickthorn Roundabout. - Credit: Highways England

Grant Shapps, transport secretary, is due to make the Thickthorn decision this September - the same month that a new prime minister is expected in Downing Street.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps. - Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The plans include a new slip road off the A11 northbound, to take traffic under both roads before rejoining traffic on the A47 heading towards Great Yarmouth - eliminating the need to use the roundabout.

Highways bosses previously said they were looking at whether the new underpass could be constructed next to the road and then slid into position - reducing how long work would need to be done.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "This is just one of a range of options being considered to reduce the disruption for motorists if our development consent order to improve Thickthorn junction is granted.

"Unfortunately, we cannot carry out major work without there being some level of inconvenience for those regularly using the junction, and we want to examine all possible avenues to minimise that.

"As with all our major projects, a key part of our plans around diversions and closures is based on feedback from the public - we ask those accessing the junction how and when they use it and we plan any closures or diversions around that information with the aim keeping disruption to a minimum."





SMARTER ROADWORKS

Other national measures are being considered to reduce disruption during roadworks. These include:

* Increasing the use of higher speed limits past work sites

* Clearer messaging for drivers

* More effective diversion routes