Razor-thin council by-election sees Labour capture Tory seat

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:50 AM February 18, 2022
Breckland Councillor for Thetford Priory Susan Dowling. Photo: Breckland Council

Labour councillor Susan Dowling, newly elected onto Thetford Town Council - Credit: Breckland Council

A formerly Conservative seat on Thetford Town Council has fallen to the Labour party, following a razor-thin by-election win on Thursday. 

Conservative councillor Colin Burnett took Vicarage Road ward unopposed in 2019, because it was uncontested by any other candidates. 

But after a failure to attend enough council meetings, Mr Burnett was removed from the authority. 

Just 134 votes were cast in the tiny ward’s by-election - a turnout of 20pc. 

Labour’s Susan Dowling received 57 of those votes, with independent Ronald Wood close behind on 53 and Conservative Jason Smith on 24.

Councillor Dowling - who has represented Thetford on Breckland Council since 2019 - said: “It was hard work, but I’m very pleased to have won.”

She pledged to ensure the environment was a key focus in the town council’s decision-making, and to try to do more for Thetford’s young people. 

