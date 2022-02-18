Razor-thin council by-election sees Labour capture Tory seat

A formerly Conservative seat on Thetford Town Council has fallen to the Labour party, following a razor-thin by-election win on Thursday.

Conservative councillor Colin Burnett took Vicarage Road ward unopposed in 2019, because it was uncontested by any other candidates.

But after a failure to attend enough council meetings, Mr Burnett was removed from the authority.

Just 134 votes were cast in the tiny ward’s by-election - a turnout of 20pc.

Labour’s Susan Dowling received 57 of those votes, with independent Ronald Wood close behind on 53 and Conservative Jason Smith on 24.

Councillor Dowling - who has represented Thetford on Breckland Council since 2019 - said: “It was hard work, but I’m very pleased to have won.”

She pledged to ensure the environment was a key focus in the town council’s decision-making, and to try to do more for Thetford’s young people.