Warning over metal detecting and magnet fishing on council land

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 6:06 PM April 20, 2021   
Barrie Sharrock, 67, has been a metal detector for the last 26 years and is chairman of the local gr

Thetford Town Council has warned against metal detecting on its land - Credit: Archant

A council has warned of the potentially "damaging" impact of metal detecting and unlicensed digging on its land. 

Thetford Town Council (TTC) said the activity was not permitted without prior permission being granted, adding that magnet fishing was also prohibited and would be treated as fly-tipping. 

In a statement, the council cited safety, as well as the historical and scientific significance of the land it manages, as reasons for the ban. 

It said: "Thetford Town Council would like to remind people that metal detecting is not permitted on any of our land without prior permission being granted.

"Much of the land we manage is classed as either a scheduled ancient monument or site of special scientific interest, where unlicensed digging can be particularly damaging.

"On all of our sites which are open to the public, leaving patches of turf dug up is unsafe."

TTC added that CCTV evidence may be used to help prosecute offenders.

