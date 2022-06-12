Thetford Town Football Club is to install a perimeter fence around its ground, to stop people walking their dogs across the pitch.

The club is concerned that walkers are using its Mundford Road ground as an informal cut-through.

It plans to build a 2.4m fence, after receiving planning permission from Breckland Council.

The scheme will include a new anti-climb gate and an entrance for equipment to be brought into the club.

Permission was granted at a Tuesday meeting of the council’s planning committee.

An officer told the meeting: “There’s current issues with the maintenance of the pitches. People use this as an informal cut-through and they also use it for dog-walking.

“Due to poor maintenance [caused by] the informal cut-through, it means that the football club want to erect the fence and the gating to allow for better maintenance of the pitch.”

He confirmed that a cut-through would still be possible along the side of the pitch and that the town’s leisure centre will not be closing its gate which allows access to a neighbouring field.

Norfolk County Council said it had no objection on public rights of way grounds.