News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Football club wants fence to keep dog walkers off its pitch

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:45 AM June 12, 2022
Thetford Football Club.

Thetford Football Club. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Thetford Town Football Club is to install a perimeter fence around its ground, to stop people walking their dogs across the pitch.

The club is concerned that walkers are using its Mundford Road ground as an informal cut-through.

It plans to build a 2.4m fence, after receiving planning permission from Breckland Council.

The scheme will include a new anti-climb gate and an entrance for equipment to be brought into the club. 

Permission was granted at a Tuesday meeting of the council’s planning committee.

An officer told the meeting: “There’s current issues with the maintenance of the pitches. People use this as an informal cut-through and they also use it for dog-walking. 

“Due to poor maintenance [caused by] the informal cut-through, it means that the football club want to erect the fence and the gating to allow for better maintenance of the pitch.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Dad-and-daughter duo launch food trailer at quay offering burgers and cakes
  2. 2 Hopes rise for new railway station on outskirts of Norwich
  3. 3 Delays likely as droves of classic motorcycles parade around Norfolk
  1. 4 Wildlife TV presenter spotted filming in Norfolk for documentary
  2. 5 'I cried my eyes out' - Farmer's heartbreak after dogs kill six sheep
  3. 6 'Idyllic' cottage with 1920s dance floor in the dining room is for sale
  4. 7 'Neglected' seaside terrace returned to its former glory is for sale
  5. 8 Luxury cat spa with calming scents and treatment rooms opens in Norfolk
  6. 9 Man jailed after sex with girl nine years younger
  7. 10 Pub group snaps up Wiveton Bell

He confirmed that a cut-through would still be possible along the side of the pitch and that the town’s leisure centre will not be closing its gate which allows access to a neighbouring field. 

Norfolk County Council said it had no objection on public rights of way grounds.

Breckland Council
Thetford News

Don't Miss

Local drummer Grace was invited on stage by The Killers at Carrow Road. 

Carrow Road Concerts

Local drummer invited on stage by The Killers and steals the show

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Tom Jones performing at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Tom Jones' Blickling Hall concert postponed

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Thetford's first KFC has now opened in the town's Forest Retail Park on London Road.

Norfolk town gets its first KFC restaurant and drive-thru

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Executive headteacher of Toftwood Infant and Junior School, Joanna Pedlow, announced they are paying for all its pupils

School pays for all student trips to help families with cost of living

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon