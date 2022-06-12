Football club wants fence to keep dog walkers off its pitch
Thetford Town Football Club is to install a perimeter fence around its ground, to stop people walking their dogs across the pitch.
The club is concerned that walkers are using its Mundford Road ground as an informal cut-through.
It plans to build a 2.4m fence, after receiving planning permission from Breckland Council.
The scheme will include a new anti-climb gate and an entrance for equipment to be brought into the club.
Permission was granted at a Tuesday meeting of the council’s planning committee.
An officer told the meeting: “There’s current issues with the maintenance of the pitches. People use this as an informal cut-through and they also use it for dog-walking.
“Due to poor maintenance [caused by] the informal cut-through, it means that the football club want to erect the fence and the gating to allow for better maintenance of the pitch.”
He confirmed that a cut-through would still be possible along the side of the pitch and that the town’s leisure centre will not be closing its gate which allows access to a neighbouring field.
Norfolk County Council said it had no objection on public rights of way grounds.