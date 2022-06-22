By-election pits RAF veteran against HGV driver and former journalist
- Credit: Supplied by candidates' agents
Candidates for a twin set of by-elections in a Thetford neighbourhood have been revealed.
The votes are being held to replace Conservative councillor Mark Robinson, who represented Thetford Boudica ward on both the town council and Breckland Council until his resignation due to “personal reasons” last month.
Only the Conservatives and Labour have decided to stand candidates to fill the two vacant seats left by Mr Robinson. No independents, Liberal Democrats, Greens or other parties will appear on the ballot papers.
The Conservatives are standing the same candidate in both elections - Mac MacDonald.
The RAF veteran of 39 years served around the globe before settling in the town with his wife Sue eight years ago.
He has been a member of the Safer Thetford Action Group and started a monthly litter pick on the Admiral Estate six years ago.
The local Conservative association said: “Mac is a great believer in listening to residents, he will ensure that he does his very best for the community within the bounds of his role and he will keep local residents informed as to how things are progressing.
“He will carry out his duty with honesty, integrity, and determination but with a sense of realism in what can be achieved.”
Labour is meanwhile standing HGV driver Stuart Terry for the town council seat.
Mr Terry has served as a district councillor for the area since 2019. He lives on Fairfields with his wife and young son, and volunteers as a coach for Thetford Ladies Football Club.
And for the district council, Labour is standing 62-year-old former journalist Terry Land.
Now retired, Mr Land is a volunteer at the community shop at the Charles Burrell Centre and is a regular attendee at community litter picks across Thetford.
The local Labour party said both candidates hoped to improve public transport, ease car parking at Drake School, promote the area’s heritage and environment and support children, young people and families through voluntary, community and sports groups.
The election is on Thursday, July 14. The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, June 28. Visit: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote