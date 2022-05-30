News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Date announced for double by-election in Thetford

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 2:22 PM May 30, 2022
By-elections are to be held in Thetford Boudica ward to elect a successor to Conservative Mark Robinson on Thetford Town Council and Breckland Council - Credit: George Thompson/LDRS

Two by-elections are to be held on the same date in a Thetford neighbourhood, following the resignation of town and district councillor Mark Robinson.

The Conservative councillor, who was Thetford's mayor from 2020-2021, announced he was stepping down earlier this month due to “personal reasons” - leaving vacancies in the town’s Boudica ward on both Thetford Town Council and Breckland Council. 

Mark Robinson announced his resignation as a town and district councillor earlier this month. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Now, a Breckland Council spokesman has confirmed that elections to replace him will be held on Thursday, July 14. 

Boudica ward covers the area west of Norwich Road, north of Mundford Road and east of Croxton Road. The district ward is slightly larger, and also includes Ann Bartholomew Road and the cul-de-sacs branching off it. 

The district seat is a multi-member ward. In 2019’s Breckland election, two candidates were elected out of three who stood.

The first was Mr Robinson, with 419 votes, and the second was Labour’s Stuart Terry, who received 360 and remains in place as a councillor. The third candidate, Conservative Lesley Polley, was not elected, after polling 335 votes. 

To register to vote, visit: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote 

