Rundown seaside cabin could become ice cream parlour

The 'collectors cabin' at the front of the sunken gardens in North Lodge Park, Cromer - Credit: Martin Braybrook

A rundown thatched seaside cabin could become an ice cream parlour under a plan going before a Norfolk council.

A couple's plan to take over the 'collectors cabin' at the front of the sunken gardens in North Lodge Park, Cromer, is set to be decided by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC).

Two bids were put to the council for the property but details have not been revealed by NNDC. However, NNDC officers have recommended it go to "an experienced business couple".

The vacant property, which sits in a prime location overlooking the seafront, has been left empty for some time, with paint peeling and posters covering the walls.

In order to create the planned catering unit, the couple will have to invest in a water supply for the property.

Remedial works have already been completed by NNDC, with asbestos removed, the electricity supply upgraded and new fire exit signage.

The authority had previously considered plans to demolish the premises but that has now been shelved.

A decision will be made at a meeting on Tuesday, September 6.