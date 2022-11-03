'Cathedral of the Fens' refused meeting room due to 'serious concerns'

A church known as the Cathedral of the Fens has been refused permission for a much-needed meeting room after "serious concerns" were expressed by the nation's heritage watchdog.

St Clement's Church at Terrington, near King's Lynn, applied for planning permission to extend its Grade 1 listed building.

It said: "The church is very vibrant within the village and there are numerous groups who use the church but for some time now, since the demise of the separate hall, there has been a need for meeting spaces."

It said building it between the church and its free-standing tower was "the best option available" and "would not significantly affect the appearance of the church buildings nor be intrusive on the fabric".

But Heritage England said it had "serious concerns" the infill would result in "unjustified harm to the significance of this Grade I listed church".

It added: "In our view, public benefits associated with the proposal have not been demonstrated convincingly or to a sufficient degree to outweigh the harm to the significance of this most important designated heritage asset."

Terrington Parish Council also objected. It said: "The council feels that the alterations to the parish church which is well known as the 'Cathedral of the Fens' should remain as it is currently. It is a Grade 1 listed building."

It added work was under way on renovating a former school in the village, adding: "Once finished it will provide ample meeting rooms and a community hub for the use of the whole community including the church."

In an email stating the proposal was being refused, a council planning officer said Heritage England's comments carried "great weight".

He added: "I do acknowledge that this is a great shame given the needs of the church outlined in your email, but in planning terms it is considered the proposed extension would cause harm which would not be significantly outweighed by public benefits. I would recommend proceeding with a decision and then using the right of appeal."

Heritage England described the church as "an impressive parish church on a vast scale", which had been listed at Grade I in recognition of its "exceptional architectural and historic interest".

The tower stands in front and slightly to one side of the building on Churchgate Way, parts of which date back to the 12th century.