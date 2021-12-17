News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Temporary' car park opened 17 years ago permitted for yet another year

Dan Grimmer

Published: 4:14 PM December 17, 2021
Mountergate

Mountergate in Norwich. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A city centre car park given "temporary permission" 17 years ago is to be allowed to keep operating.

The private car park, off Mountergate, at the former Sovereign Motor Company site in Norwich, was originally allowed by Norwich City Council in 2004 on a temporary basis.

Each year, RCP Parking has permission renewed and officers at City Hall agreed it can be used as a car park for a further year.

But Norfolk County Council transport officers expressed their frustration the site, next to the planned multi-million pound venue The Block, is not being developed.

In their submission to City Hall, officers said: "It is noted that the site has been in 'temporary' use for car parking since 2004, now amounting to 17 years, which cannot be considered a short term use.

"Renewal of the temporary consent is made annually without any current realistic prospect for development of the site.

"This is frustrating in transport policy terms given this part of the city centre is considered suitable for reduction in parking provision, given the completion of the Rose Lane multi storey car park."

