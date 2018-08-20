News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk County Council experiencing telephone and email system problems

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 10:45 AM August 20, 2018    Updated: 11:33 AM October 10, 2020
Norfolk County Council headquarters in Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk County Council headquarters in Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

A local authority is experiencing problems with its telephone and email systems.

Norfolk County Council, which has its headquarters in Norwich, tweeted: 'We are currently experiencing some issues with our telephone and emails.

'We are working hard to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.'

But the authority is urging people to contact the council on urgent social care issues.

It posted on Facebook: 'We are still experiencing problems with our phones and IT systems however if you need to contact us about an urgent social care issue where someone is at immediate risk of harm you will still be able to speak to someone by calling the usual 0344 800 8020 number.'

