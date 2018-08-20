Norfolk County Council experiencing telephone and email system problems

Published: 10:45 AM August 20, 2018 Updated: 11:33 AM October 10, 2020

A local authority is experiencing problems with its telephone and email systems.

https://twitter.com/NorfolkCC/status/1031469088856567808

Norfolk County Council, which has its headquarters in Norwich, tweeted: 'We are currently experiencing some issues with our telephone and emails.

'We are working hard to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.'

But the authority is urging people to contact the council on urgent social care issues.

It posted on Facebook: 'We are still experiencing problems with our phones and IT systems however if you need to contact us about an urgent social care issue where someone is at immediate risk of harm you will still be able to speak to someone by calling the usual 0344 800 8020 number.'