How could Oasis in Hunstanton be improved?

People are being asked how the Oasis in Hunstanton could be improved as West Norfolk Council prepares a bid for government funding to redevelop the site - Credit: Ian Burt

You can have your say over the future of a seafront leisure centre.

West Norfolk council is considering making a bid for levelling up funding from the government to redevelop the Oasis in Hunstanton.

If it goes ahead, the council thinks it could give the town "a state-of-the-art new leisure and entertainment centre".

Part of the decision-making process includes demonstrating that it is something the community would benefit from so a survey has been launched to ask residents and visitors for their views.

Council leader Stuart Dark said: “We need the public’s help in working up a proposition for the Oasis, which will be considered alongside other potential options later in June.

“We want you to tell us about your experiences of using the centre and share your ideas for what you would like to see in future."

The survey will run until 5pm on Sunday, June 12. Face-to-face interviewers will also be at the Oasis on June 7, 8 and 11 to hear people's views.

You can take part online at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/8THF23Z.