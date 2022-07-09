Support grows for new railway station on outskirts of Norwich

Pressure to get a new £20m railway station on the edge of Norwich is mounting, with the owners of the business park where it would be built backing the idea.

The possibility of creating a rail halt at Broadland Business Park have been mooted for a number of years, but they have been given fresh impetus in recent months.

The area to the north east of Norwich is earmarked for more than 13.000 homes in the years ahead, while Broadland and South Norfolk councils are moving into the former Aviva Horizon Centre at the park.

Horizon Centre at Broadland Business Park - Credit: Mike Page www.mike-page.co.uk

And business park bosses have backed ongoing talks over the new station, confirming they are keeping land free so it could be built.

Adam Smith, executive director at Lothbury Investment Management, owners of Broadland Business Park, said: “As a business, we are committed to sustainable forms of transport, so would be delighted to see the proposals come forward.

"We continue to keep the land free for a railway halt on Broadland Business Park and an allocation within the Brook Farm masterplan.”

In 2016, Broadland District Council carried out a feasibility study and said there was a "strong" business case for the station.

The idea was that the station would be a new stop on the line between Norwich, Cromer and Sheringham, but would also open up rail connections, via Norwich, to other parts of the county.

And Norfolk County Council, which included the scheme in the Norfolk Strategic Infrastructure Delivery Plan - a blueprint for infrastructure and transport schemes over the next decade - has said it is still in talks over making it a reality.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council Member for Highways, Infrastructure and Transport. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Martin Wilby, the council's cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: "We want to see improved rail services for Norwich and Norfolk as a whole.

"Initial feasibility work establishing the benefits of adding a new station at the Broadland Business Park is complete and we are continuing to work with local, regional and national partners to explore how we can secure the delivery of the rail station and its long-term sustainability."

It could take years to make the station a reality. Further work to come up with an option will be needed and the Department for Transport would need to give approval.

Greater Anglia has previously said it is happy to take part in discussions about the potential station.