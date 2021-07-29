Yarmouth and Lowestoft gain community support in bid to become City of Culture 2025

Published: 12:52 PM July 29, 2021 Updated: 12:57 PM July 29, 2021

Cllr Carl Smith (right), Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, and Cllr Steve Gallant, Leader of East Suffolk Council, announce the joint bid to become the UK City of Culture 2025, at Somerleyton Hall - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Great Yarmouth Borough and East Suffolk Council have received the backing of local groups, including businesses, cultural organisations, and volunteer groups, in the race to becoming the UK City of Culture in 2025.

An enthusiastic welcome followed the announcement of the bid on Monday, July 19, with 150 letters of support from community leaders in every sector sent by local MPs, constabularies, universities, as well as key players in business, education and health.

Support also came from cultural organisations such as The Hippodrome, Pavilion Theatre, and more.

Cllr Steve Gallant, Leader of East Suffolk Council, announcing the joint bid with Great Yarmouth Borough Council to become the UK City of Culture 2025, at Somerleyton Hall - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Individuals have also expressed their excitement over social media, calling the bid an "ambitious and exciting" opportunity for the coastal region.

It is hoped becoming the City of Culture would boost the tourism and hospitality sectors and help them recover from the blow of the pandemic.

A spotlight would be shone on the area and its coastline as a major cultural hotspot.

The bid will endeavour to include people from local communities across both council areas to enable a grass roots approach. They are hoping to challenge issues of low social mobility and address health inequalities in the area.

Cllr Carl Smith, Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, announcing the joint bid with East Suffolk Council to become the UK City of Culture 2025, at Somerleyton Hall - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The longlist will be announced in September 2021, and the winner will be announced in May 2022.

This is the first time that groups of areas have been able to apply together, and Great Yarmouth Borough and East Suffolk Council seized their opportunity.

Getting on the longlist would mean up to £40,000 of funding to strengthen the application, as part of a commitment to invest in local cultural and community groups to advance their creative ideas.

The logo created for the joint bid by Great Yarmouth Borough and East Suffolk Councils to become the UK City of Culture 2025. - Credit: East Suffolk Councils

Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Carl Smith said: “We’re very heartened by the hugely positive and enthusiastic response we have received for our City of Culture bid in partnership with our colleagues at East Suffolk Council, and we give our sincere thanks to everyone who has given us support in this exciting endeavour."

East Suffolk Council leader Steve Gallant said: "We want our communities to be completely involved and engaged with our ambitious plans to become City of Culture 2025 and have been delighted to receive so much support following the announcement of our intention to bid earlier this month."