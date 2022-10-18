Could super bins be the future of waste in Norfolk? - Credit: Tara Mewawalla

Local councils are considering whether to introduce European-style 'super-bins' which store waste underground and reduce the need for wheelie bins.

A pilot project in Liverpool started earlier this month and dozens of English councils are said to be interested in the idea.

Already a common feature in European cities such as Amsterdam, the super-bins can hold up to 5,000 litres of waste - equating to a week's worth of rubbish from 20 houses - in containers below the street.

Ninety councils across the country are said to be considering adopting the technology.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said it could look into the option.

"Whilst it is not something we have explored at the moment, it could be something to consider for the future," a spokeswoman said

A North Norfolk District Council spokesman said: “The council is aware of the concept of super bins, however, it is not something we are considering for North Norfolk.

"Super bins are better suited to urban areas where space is at a premium, or as part of major new developments, such as the development of a new town, where they can be designed in at the planning stage.”

Norwich City Council said it had no plans to introduce the technology.