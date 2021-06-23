Norfolk free school meals to be extended into summer

Published: 1:42 PM June 23, 2021

Free school meals will be extended into the summer holidays. - Credit: PA

Norfolk County Council has confirmed it will continue to provide free school meals for eligible children through the summer holidays.

Vouchers worth £90 will be given to schools and colleges on behalf of each registered child.

It equates to £15 of support per child, per week over the six-week holiday.

The council confirmed funding from the government meant it could continue giving the support to vulnerable families.

Around 27,000 children across Norfolk are thought to be eligible for the food vouchers.

Cabinet member for children's services John Fisher said: "We are pleased to be able to extend the food voucher scheme into the summer holidays, which coupled with the Big Norfolk Holiday Fun scheme, will mean children will also have access to food and fun activities, helping provide some reassurance to those families who have been hit hardest over the last 18 months."

Schools order the vouchers through an online service, before distributing them to families.

Parents can either redeem the vouchers through an online code or choose to receive a printed version by post, collection or delivery if they do not have access to the internet.