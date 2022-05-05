Tearful thanks as volunteers deliver food parcels to families in need

Local councillors Sue Lintern (centre) and Tom Ryves (far right) with volunteers who delivered 185 boxes to homes in Stoke Ferry - Credit: Andy Cobbold

Families in a Norfolk village have been given food parcels to help them through their current struggles following an increase in the cost of living.

Stoke Ferry Parish Council (SFPC) organised the initiative to support households in need in Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, after receiving a £10,000 grant from the Norfolk Community Foundation.

The household support grant was used to buy boxes containing items such as fresh fruit and vegetables, tinned food and pasta.

Members of the parish council and volunteers in collaboration with local fresh produce company Norfolk in a Box, the village Corner Shop and a local supermarket made and delivered 200 boxes to villagers on Sunday, April 24.

Sue Lintern, chair of SFPC, said: "We were aware of people struggling and everyone was talking about the rising cost of living and everything going up.

"We felt this was a small token of help. It makes a difference for that week.

"We had fresh food so school kids has nice healthy meals. Everyone raved about the food.

"We had two people who actually cried when they got them. They were so worried what they were going to do.

"It breaks your heart that they are in those situations."

The chair said they are looking at further ways of offering support to the community and thanked councillors and volunteers for their efforts and "invaluable" support.

She said: "SFPC is incredibly thankful to the Norfolk Community Foundation Household Support Fund for the very generous grant of £10,000 to be used for food parcels for any Stoke Ferry household in need.

"My personal thanks go to borough councillor Tom Ryves for directing us to this revenue stream.

"We have already seen how engaged our community is with the hugely successful community pub.

"The Blue Bell, and our community spirit is still being harnessed for the good of the village."

"Special thanks go to Lee and his team at Norfolk in a Box who have spent an enormous amount of time in collating the items, supplying produce and delivering to our hub."

Stoke Ferry has around 526 homes.