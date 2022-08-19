Local MPs in talks with Anglian Water over new reservoir

MPs Liz Truss and Steve Barclay are both in talks with Anglian Water over their plans to build a new reservoir - Credit: UK Parliament/Richard Townshend Photography/LDRS

Two of the region’s most high-ranking MPs are in talks with Anglian Water to discuss plans for a new reservoir to be built in the Fens.

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss and North East Cambridgeshire MP Steve Barclay, who are both cabinet ministers, have confirmed they are in contact with the water company, as it prepares to detail its plans in the coming months.

A concept drawing of the new reservoir Anglian Water is proposing to build on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border - though the exact location has not yet been decided - Credit: Anglian Water

A spokesman for Ms Truss, who is foreign secretary and the frontrunner to be the next prime minister, said Anglian Water had “been in contact with our office and Liz will be keen to hear more about their planned engagement with residents and other key stakeholders”.

Liz Truss, Conservative MP for South West Norfolk - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Barclay, who serves as health secretary, meanwhile said he would be “meeting with Anglian Water shortly to discuss their plans”.

Steve Barclay, Conservative MP for North East Cambridgeshire - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

He said: “The recent dry weather has shown the importance of improving water management, and I will be keen to hear of their plans and how residents are effectively engaged.”

The exact proposed location of the reservoir is not yet known, but is expected to be in one of the two MPs' constituencies and will be revealed when consultation begins in the autumn.