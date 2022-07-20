Steel arrives for crucial stage in Norwich Castle keep revamp

Steel for the Norwich Castle Keep revamp is hoisted by the tower crane - Credit: Eye Film

The next stage of the multi-million pound transformation of the keep at Norwich Castle has begun - with the first of some 200 tonnes of steel crucial to the project hoisted over to the building.

Work on the Royal Palace Reborn project, funded with £15m from National Lottery Heritage money, got under way in 2020 and is due to finish in 2024.

The ambitious project, which museum bosses hope will attract 100,000 more visitors to the castle each year, is recreating the keep's original 12th century layout.

A major element of the work on the keep is to install about 200 tonnes of steel to provide walkways and floors for that new-look visitor experience.

The Royal Palace Reborn project underway at Norwich Castle - Credit: Morgan Sindall

The first pieces of steel arrived this week and were hoisted on to the Castle Mound using the tower crane which project managers Morgan Sindall have had on the site for the past two years.

Material is having to be taken in and out of the castle that way because of a weight restriction on the bridge which leads to the castle.

A visualisation of how the recreated Great Hall in Norwich Castle's keep would look. - Credit: Haley Shape Design

The steel will be knitted together to bear the load of the new floors, with Conisbee, the Royal Palace Reborn project structural engineers, having used virtual reality technology to plan where each section will go.