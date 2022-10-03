Council's £2k pay increase adding to County Hall budget pressures

A proposed pay rise of £1,925 for almost all council staff could lead to a further squeeze on County Hall finances, with leaders warning that more spending cuts could be on the way.

Norfolk County Council is already facing a multi-million pound budget blackhole, with "additional pressure" expected to come from the pay increase.

The rise - which is set nationally after negotiations with various unions - will add an additional £7.6m of costs to the already cash-strapped council. The increase, which is awaiting final approval, is given across the board to all staff, except the most senior officials.

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance, said there was already a "very significant challenge and enormous uncertainty" in developing the budget for 2023-24.

The council anticipated a £60m gap, which is expected to grow wider, despite £13m of cuts having already identified, including part closures of recycling centres and reducing the mobile library service.

A further £19.5m savings are proposed, including £11.7m from adult social services and £1.8m from children’s services.

Even with all those savings, the council has £27.5m more to find for 2023/24. Some £16m could come via a strategic review, which is likely to see council job cuts, with consultants charged with stripping out layers of management.

Mr Jamieson painted a bleak picture of the council's finances at a meeting on Monday.

He said extra costs could come from an increase to the national living wage, with every extra 1p adding £270,000 to the council's bottom line and inflation hitting energy and fuel budgets.

The cabinet member criticised government funding for local authorities, branding it "uncertain" with more cuts expected, despite the council having already made £505m in savings since 2011.

He said: "Unless a different way of funding local government comes from the new PM, any non statutory services or those where services are above minimum levels are at risk."

The cabinet agreed to a number of recommendations, including asking directors to find more savings and anticipating a maximum council tax increase next year.

Steve Morphew, the leader of the Labour group, said it was "shameful" that the council had been left in this financial crisis.

"County Hall Conservatives have been let down by their own government for 12 years," he added.

"They've rolled over and followed every hollow policy, slogan and bought into austerity. Now we are reaping the consequences."

Mr Morphew branded the strategic review "too little too late" and said big council tax increases will be charging more for far less.