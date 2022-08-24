Terraced house digital advertising approved after appeal

The current paper advertising board at the junction of Sprowston Road and Tillet Road East in Norwich - Credit: Google

Government inspectors have given approval for a digital advertising board to be fixed to a terraced house, after city planners had turned it down.

The display will be attached to a two-storey corner house at the junction of Sprowston Road and Tillet Road East, in the north of Norwich.

It will replace a large paper advertising board currently in place but the plans were rejected by City Hall in April, leading to an appeal from the applicant to government inspectors.

While Norwich City Council's planners told inspector Andrew Dale they did not have a record of advertising being approved for the corner house, he said it had been in place for so long it effectively had consent.

Mr Dale said the current sign was "unobtrusive" but it had become "tired" in appearance and was showing signs of wear.

He added: "I share the concerns raised by the council about the close proximity of nearby residential properties, particularly those at numbers 1-3 Tillett Road East which have front elevations facing the towards the sign."

The inspector said the applicant had agreed to switch off the sign between midnight and 6am and low light levels the rest of the day.

He said anything less would have led to the application being rejected.