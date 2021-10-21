News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Polling stations open for by-election with Glenn Tingle on the ballot

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 9:23 AM October 21, 2021    Updated: 10:23 AM October 21, 2021
People who want to vote in next year's Norfolk elections have been urged to consider voting by post.

Sprowston Town Council by-election today - Credit: PA

A town council by-election is being held today, with a controversial candidate on the ballot.

Three candidates are in the running for the Sprowston Town Council South East Ward by-election - Kenneth Lashley, Labour, Shayne Stork, no listed political affiliation, and Glenn Tingle.

Mr Tingle will be listed on the ballot as standing for the Conservative Party, despite having been suspended earlier this week after messages on his social media profile were accused of being racist and sexist.

Announcing Mr Tingle's suspension, Simon Jones, chairman of the Norwich Conservative Federation, said they found his view "unacceptable" and they will not tolerate them in the Norwich party.

It is unclear if Mr Tingle, who previously ran as a UKIP candidate in national elections, now plans to stand as an independent. 

Mr Tingle has not returned any request for comment since Monday. 

Polling opened at 7am this morning and will close at 10pm.

The results are expected to be announced this evening.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes as Leanne, 29, dies after receiving cancer 'all-clear'
  2. 2 Pupil taken to hospital after incident at Thorpe St Andrew school
  3. 3 Norfolk hit by flooding as storms reach the county
  1. 4 Land wanted by village sold to mystery buyer for £50,000 more
  2. 5 Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on A47
  3. 6 Horse dies two months after being set on fire
  4. 7 Norfolk receives overnight flood warnings
  5. 8 'It was like a river' - Flood damage forces couple to move out
  6. 9 Man found dead at Thorpe St Andrew home
  7. 10 Major rush hour delays expected as crash involving lorry closes part of A47
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fran Topple, front, and other owners of static caravans at the North Denes Caravan Park at Lowestoft

Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Shari McKay is moving her family out of their council house in Lowestoft which she claims is infeste

Investigations | Special Report

Family forced to live in tent after maggots and rats found in home

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Two-bed brick chalet bungalow on Proctor Road, Sprowston, which is for sale

Five former MoD homes go up for sale near Norwich

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
MP George Freeman visited the school on Friday, October 8 following concern.

MP and parents concerned over traffic and parking chaos outside school

Sarah Hussain

person