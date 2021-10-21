Polling stations open for by-election with Glenn Tingle on the ballot
- Credit: PA
A town council by-election is being held today, with a controversial candidate on the ballot.
Three candidates are in the running for the Sprowston Town Council South East Ward by-election - Kenneth Lashley, Labour, Shayne Stork, no listed political affiliation, and Glenn Tingle.
Mr Tingle will be listed on the ballot as standing for the Conservative Party, despite having been suspended earlier this week after messages on his social media profile were accused of being racist and sexist.
Announcing Mr Tingle's suspension, Simon Jones, chairman of the Norwich Conservative Federation, said they found his view "unacceptable" and they will not tolerate them in the Norwich party.
It is unclear if Mr Tingle, who previously ran as a UKIP candidate in national elections, now plans to stand as an independent.
Mr Tingle has not returned any request for comment since Monday.
Polling opened at 7am this morning and will close at 10pm.
The results are expected to be announced this evening.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes as Leanne, 29, dies after receiving cancer 'all-clear'
- 2 Pupil taken to hospital after incident at Thorpe St Andrew school
- 3 Norfolk hit by flooding as storms reach the county
- 4 Land wanted by village sold to mystery buyer for £50,000 more
- 5 Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on A47
- 6 Horse dies two months after being set on fire
- 7 Norfolk receives overnight flood warnings
- 8 'It was like a river' - Flood damage forces couple to move out
- 9 Man found dead at Thorpe St Andrew home
- 10 Major rush hour delays expected as crash involving lorry closes part of A47