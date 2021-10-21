Polling stations open for by-election with Glenn Tingle on the ballot

Published: 9:23 AM October 21, 2021 Updated: 10:23 AM October 21, 2021

A town council by-election is being held today, with a controversial candidate on the ballot.

Three candidates are in the running for the Sprowston Town Council South East Ward by-election - Kenneth Lashley, Labour, Shayne Stork, no listed political affiliation, and Glenn Tingle.

Mr Tingle will be listed on the ballot as standing for the Conservative Party, despite having been suspended earlier this week after messages on his social media profile were accused of being racist and sexist.

Announcing Mr Tingle's suspension, Simon Jones, chairman of the Norwich Conservative Federation, said they found his view "unacceptable" and they will not tolerate them in the Norwich party.

It is unclear if Mr Tingle, who previously ran as a UKIP candidate in national elections, now plans to stand as an independent.

Mr Tingle has not returned any request for comment since Monday.

Polling opened at 7am this morning and will close at 10pm.

The results are expected to be announced this evening.