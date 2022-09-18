20mph speed limit imposed on city outskirts rat-run

A 20mph limit is to be introduced in Meadow Way, Hellesdon - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

A street on the outskirts of Norwich which has become a major rat-run is to have its speed limit cut, after fears were raised about the safety of schoolchildren.

The limit in Meadow Way, in Hellesdon, is to be reduced from 30mph to 20mph.

Norfolk County Council is making the change after Hellesdon Parish Council and Shelagh Gurney, county councillor for Hellesdon, were approached by worried people who live in the area.

The whole length of the road, between Reepham Road and Cromer Road, is to be made 20mph.

Martin Wilby, Conservative-controlled County Hall's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, used delegated powers to agree to introduce an order to cut the limit.

Conservative councillor Mrs Gurney and Hellesdon Parish Council had requested the speed limit cut due to concerns about the safety of children using Meadow Way to walk to Firside Junior School.

During the consultation period, there were 16 letters of support and six objections.

Those in support said there were near misses every day and someone would be hurt if something was not done.

Objectors said it would only be effective if policed and a community speedwatch scheme or traffic calming measures would be more effective.

But the council said physical traffic calming was "not felt necessary or feasible and would add significant costs to the scheme".

And the council decided to push ahead with the speed limit reduction, a decision which was welcomed by Mrs Gurney.

She said: "I think it will be a very positive thing for the residents. A lot of them want it and had come to the parish council to call for it.

"They particularly wanted to stop some of the speeding at the back entrance to Firside Junior School.

"I hope car drivers and, especially motorcyclists, will respect the reduced speed limit.

"And I hope it will make it much safer for the children going in and out of the school."

The council has yet to confirm when the new 20mph signs will be put in place and the reduced limit introduced.