Roads to have speed limit cut to 30mph after death sparks campaign

Six roads are to see their speed limits cut from 40mph to 30mph - Credit: Archant

A string of Norfolk roads are to have their speed limits cut from 40mph to 30mph - after a campaign prompted by a pensioner's death.

The 30 For Thetford campaign was launched three years ago, following the death of 72-year-old Clifford ‘Cliffy’ James.

Mr James was hit by a VW camper van crossing the A1066 Mundford Road in August 2019.

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where Clifford James was struck - Credit: Emily Thomson

And Mundford Road is one of six roads in Thetford where Norfolk County Council has agreed to reduce the speed limit from 40mph to 30mph.

The decision by Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, follows efforts to get speed limit reductions by the town's county councillors.

The limit will be cut on Mundford Road from its junction with Station Lane to and including the Mundford Road roundabout.

The other roads which will be cut from 40mph to 30mph are:

* A1075 Norwich Road, from its junction with the A1066 Mundford Road roundabout; to a point near the junction with Kilverstone Road.

* Kilverstone Road, from its junction with the A1075 Norwich Road to a point near Brettenham Road.

* A1066 Hurth Way, from its junction with the A1066 Mundford Road roundabout; to a point close to its junction with the Thetford Road roundabout.

* Part of Norwich Road, near the A1066 Mundford Road roundabout.

* London Road, from a point just north of the north of its junction with the A134 Brandon Road to its junction with the A11 Thetford Bypass South roundabout.

Terry Jermy who is chair of the board at Charles Burrell Centre and a town, district, and county councillor. Picture: Conor Matchett - Credit: Archant

Terry Jermy, Labour county councillor for Thetford West, and Roy Brame, when he was Conservative county councillor for Thetford East, had combined a pot of money they get from the council to make the changes.

Mr Jermy said: "I am very pleased that our campaign for 30 For Thetford is progressing - this is something that has clear support from Thetford residents, businesses and elected representatives.

"Speed is often a contributory factor in many road deaths and we hope to make Thetford's roads safer for all, with a maximum 30mph speed limit across the town."

Norfolk County Councillor for Thetford West, Roy Brame. - Credit: Archant

Jane James, who succeeded Mr Brame, as Conservative county councillor for Thetford East, also supported the proposals.

Jane James, councillor on Thetford Town Council. Picture: Norfolk Conservatives. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives



