Speculation Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis could join Tory leadership race

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 4:37 PM October 20, 2022
Updated: 5:41 PM October 20, 2022
Environment secretary Liz Truss visiting Great Yarmouth.Liz Truss with Local MP Brandon Lewis.

Brandon Lewis with Liz Truss

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis is reportedly considering running to succeed Liz Truss as Conservative leader and prime minister.

National journalists have said Mr Lewis, who was appointed justice secretary in Ms Truss's government, is thinking about standing.

Mr Lewis is a former Northern Ireland secretary, having resigned from that role in July in protest at former prime minister Boris Johnson’s conduct and standards.

Mr Lewis said Ms Truss had showed "real class" in her resignation decision and speech.

He added: "I am focussed on my work for Great Yarmouth and the Ministry of Justice."

In her brief resignation speech, Ms Truss said she will stay on as prime minister until a successor is chosen via a leadership election to be completed in the next week.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the powerful 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers said the process could be concluded by October 28, so the new leader is in place in time for a crucial financial statement on October 31.

