Liz Truss will become first Norfolk prime minister since Walpole

Liz Truss will today become the first prime minister from a Norfolk constituency for 280 years - and will immediately come under pressure to show how she will tackle the cost of living crisis.

The South West Norfolk MP follows in the footsteps of Robert Walpole, who held the office for more than 20 years in the 18th century.

The 47-year-old defeated rival Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 to win the Tory leadership. She will today replace Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street as the UK's prime minister.

There is speculation Ms Truss could hand cabinet roles to a number of other Norfolk and Suffolk MPs, including Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis.

Ms Truss promised a "bold plan" to cut taxes, to deal with the energy crisis and deliver a Tory victory in 2024 - but she will also need to unite a party with deep divisions.

During the 12 leadership hustings, including one in Norwich, Ms Truss pledged she would challenge the "Treasury orthodoxy", but has yet to outline how she would help with the cost of living crisis.

Business bosses in Norfolk have called on Ms Truss to take "immediate steps" to support the economy, while pressures on the NHS, social care and the housing crisis will also feature in her in-tray.

In her victory speech, Ms Truss said: "I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy.

“I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply.”

She promised Tory members “we will deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024”.

She praised “my friend” Mr Johnson, saying: "Boris, you got Brexit done, you crushed Jeremy Corbyn, you rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You were admired from Kyiv to Carlisle.”

Ms Truss's 57pc to 43pc margin of victory is narrower than the last three Tory leadership contests that went to a vote.

Mr Sunak had led his rival candidates in each round of voting among MPs and ended up with 137 votes in the final ballot, ahead of Ms Truss on 113 and Penny Mordaunt, who was eliminated from the contest, on 105.

Following Ms Truss's victory, Mr Sunak said “it’s right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times”.

Ms Truss will travel to Balmoral today to meet the Queen for the formal handover of power.

She will be the 15th prime minister during the Queen's reign, and the third woman in the role, after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

She will unveil her cabinet today, amid speculation Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey will become health secretary, Chloe Smith will replace her as work and pensions secretary and Brandon Lewis will be named justice secretary.

Mr Johnson tweeted his congratulations to Ms Truss over her “decisive win”, adding: “Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent.”

But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “We’ve heard far more from the latest prime minister about cuts to corporation tax over the summer than we have about the cost-of-living crisis, the single most important thing that’s bearing down on so many millions of households.

“That shows not only that she’s out of touch, but she’s not on the side of working people.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey called for a general election, saying: “Under Liz Truss, we’re set to see more of the same crisis and chaos as under Boris Johnson.”

First elected in 2010 - after seeing off the so-called Turnip Taliban who sought to deselect her - Ms Truss has held her South West Norfolk seat in three subsequent elections, increasing her majority to 26,195 in 2019.

During her leadership campaign, Ms Truss outlined her pledges for East Anglia, including a promise to "look closely" at projects including dualling the whole of the A47, the £251m Norwich Western Link Road and improving the Ely railway junction.

She said there would be tax cuts, better regulation and targeted Investment Zones to drive business growth.

She pledged to boost the region's farmers by "unshackling" them from European Union red tape, said she would reform Treasury investment rules, and scrap what she described as "Soviet-style" top-down housing targets.

The Bishop Of Norwich The Rt Rev Graham Usher quoted from Galatians 5:22 when he tweeted: "I hope and pray that she will be a prime minister who leads with much 'love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control…' Individual lives and nations flourish more with these values."