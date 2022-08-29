Speed bump blunder means £470,000 revamp road must shut again

The speed bump in South Park Avenue is too high. Inset: Brian Watkins, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Eaton - Credit: Dan Grimmer / Norfolk Liberal Democrats

A road which shut for nearly three months for a £470,000 revamp is to be be closed again - because a speed bump installed was almost five centimetres too high.

The blunder with the traffic calming measure in South Park Avenue in Norwich was only noticed by Norfolk County Council bosses because it had become damaged.

An inspection confirmed the speed bump was 4.5cm taller than it should have been and the street, near Eaton Park, will now need to close for a day so it can be fixed and altered to be the correct height.

The speed bump in South Park Avenue in Norwich will be reduced in height - Credit: Dan Grimmer

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: "Earlier this year we received a report of an issue with a speed cushion located on South Park Avenue, between Buckingham Rd and Colman Road, near the postbox.

"This was investigated by the area highway technician who found some damage to the surface of this speed cushion.

"On further inspection, it was discovered that the cushion was higher than the design specification.

"This cushion will therefore be removed and replaced on Wednesday, August 31 and the costs of this work will be covered by our contractor.

"The works have been scheduled to take place during the summer to avoid disruption to the nearby schools."

Brian Watkins, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Eaton - Credit: Liberal Democrats

Brian Watkins, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Eaton, said: "I think this just goes to show the importance of getting work done correctly first time.

"This should not have been allowed to happen. There should be people on hand while work is done to check that it is being done to specifications.

"Then, the inconvenience which people and businesses and now going to experience would have been avoided."

The work last year was meant to take nine weeks, but overran by two weeks.

The road was widened and resurfaced, with a new zebra crossing installed.

The work in South Park Avenue will take place on Wednesday, August 31, not the non-existent date of September 31, as the sign in the street states - Credit: Dan Grimmer

The roadworks sign in South Park Avenue also incorrectly gives the date of the one day closure as 31/09/22 - a date that doesn't exist - when it should be 31/08/22.

With South Park Avenue closed from its junction with Buckingham Road to the entrance with Eaton Park near Colman Road, traffic, including bus services, will be diverted.

The road will be shut from 9am until 4pm.