Bid to raise South Norfolk council tax to protect communities

Published: 12:21 PM February 23, 2021

Households across South Norfolk could face a council tax increase to help communities during and after the coronavirus crisis.

South Norfolk Council is proposing to increase its council tax by £5 from April 1 2021 until March 31, 2022, which equates to less than 10p a week.

If approved by full council on February 24, the annual council tax bill for a Band D property would be £160.

Josh Worley, cabinet member for finance and resources, said: “The pandemic has highlighted the invaluable work local authorities undertake in our communities, like never before.

"Our officers at South Norfolk Council have been working around the clock to provide support to our residents in times of great need. In order to maintain these vital services, and continue to be there for our residents well into the future, we need to take steps now to ensure the finance needed to provide this is secured.”



