News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Bid to raise South Norfolk council tax to protect communities

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 12:21 PM February 23, 2021   
Josh Worley, cabinet member for finance and resources on South Norfolk Council.

Josh Worley, cabinet member for finance and resources on South Norfolk Council. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Households across South Norfolk could face a council tax increase to help communities during and after the coronavirus crisis.

South Norfolk Council is proposing to increase its council tax by £5 from April 1 2021 until March 31, 2022, which equates to less than 10p a week.

If approved by full council on February 24, the annual council tax bill for a Band D property would be £160.

Josh Worley, cabinet member for finance and resources, said: “The pandemic has highlighted the invaluable work local authorities undertake in our communities, like never before.

"Our officers at South Norfolk Council have been working around the clock to provide support to our residents in times of great need. In order to maintain these vital services, and continue to be there for our residents well into the future, we need to take steps now to ensure the finance needed to provide this is secured.” 


You may also want to watch:

South Norfolk District Council
South Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police were called following a crash on Grapes Hill in Norwich. Photo: James Bass

Man's body discovered near A47 flyover on edge of Norwich

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
The Norfolk hamlet of Fustyweed, between Lyng and Elsing. Photo: Bill Smith

9 Norfolk villages you may never have heard of

Rowan Mantell

Author Picture Icon
Tonnage Bridge glamping pod

Farmer gets go-ahead for couples-only 'Hobbit' holiday pods

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
A worried dog walker called police after spotting the bottom half of a person in a hedge near Downham Market, but when police arrived they discovered it was, in fact, a mannequin dressed up to look realistic.

Worried dog walker rang police after falling for 'creative' mannequin prank

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus